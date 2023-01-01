Sanjay Rao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric psychiatry
Psychiatry (board certified)
Sanjay Rao, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Geriatric psychiatry
Psychiatry (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Sanjay Rao, MD
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Flinders University of South Australia:Medical School
Presence St. Joseph Hospital:Internship
Louisiana State University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1407994288
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanjay Rao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sanjay Rao, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.