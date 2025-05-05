Provider Image

Sara Khandan, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center

619-420-2111
Fax: 619-585-8130

681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910

About Sara Khandan, MD

Age: 40
In practice since: 2020
Languages: English, Persian, Spanish

Education

Corewell Health East Beaumont: Residency
Corewell Health East Beaumont: Internship
Rush Medical College: Medical School
Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1063850808

