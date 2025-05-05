Location and phone
Eye Physicians Medical/Surgical Center
681 3rd Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
619-420-2111
Fax: 619-585-8130
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sara Khandan, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063850808
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Sara Khandan, MD, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Khandan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sara Khandan, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.