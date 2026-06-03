Pilot program helps save man experiencing cardiac arrest
A county pilot program allows paramedics to bypass closer hospitals and bring qualifying patients experiencing cardiac arrest to Sharp Memorial.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1215972740
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Saul D. Levine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Saul D. Levine, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Saul D. Levine, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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