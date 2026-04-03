Provider Image

Scot A. Youngblood, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Scot Youngblood, MD

619-853-8860
Fax: 619-257-0686

9095 Rio San Diego Drive
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Scot Youngblood, MD

    9095 Rio San Diego Drive
    Suite 450
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-853-8860
    Fax: 619-257-0686

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Scot A. Youngblood, MD

Age: 55
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Duke University: Medical School
OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1982675799

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Scot A. Youngblood, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scot A. Youngblood, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.