Find lasting relief for your knee and hip pain
Mako robotic surgery can allow you to get you back to the activities you love.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
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Monday
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Friday
I have always had a fascination with how the human body works. I love that my profession allows me to see the faces of my patients when they are better and am honored to be a part in improving their lives. Patient-doctor relationships are the cornerstone of medicine. Each person must be understood and their concerns addressed within the context of their lives. As a physician and surgeon, I become a partner in healing with my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. My time outside of the office and operating room is spent focusing on my family with three small children. We enjoy the outdoors, and love to ski and hike together.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1750450805
Scott A. Hacker, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott A. Hacker, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott A. Hacker, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Scott A. Hacker, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.