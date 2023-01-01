Scott Hacker, MD
Medical Doctor
Joint replacement
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Orthopedics - general
Sports medicine
Location and phone
- 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Scott Hacker, MD
I have always had a fascination with how the human body works. I love that my profession allows me to see the faces of my patients when they are better and am honored to be a part in improving their lives. Patient-doctor relationships are the cornerstone of medicine. Each person must be understood and their concerns addressed within the context of their lives. As a physician and surgeon, I become a partner in healing with my patients. My time outside of the office and operating room is spent focusing on my family with three small children. We enjoy the outdoors, and love to ski and hike together.
Age:56
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver:Fellowship
University of Washington:Internship
University of Washington:Residency
Areas of focus
- ACL tear
- Hip arthroplasty (total joint)
- Hip resurfacing
- Hip surgery
- Knee pain
- Knee replacement
- Ligament injuries
- Mako® robotic-arm assisted surgery
- Meniscal tear
- Orthopedic surgery
- Osteomyelitis (bone infection)
- Oxford® partial knee replacement
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Scott Hacker, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Hacker, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
