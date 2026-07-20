Provider Image
Watch video

Scott A. Hacker, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

5565 Grossmont Center Dr

619-462-3131

5565 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 3-256
La Mesa, CA 91942

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 5565 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 3-256
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    619-462-3131

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Scott A. Hacker, MD

I have always had a fascination with how the human body works. I love that my profession allows me to see the faces of my patients when they are better and am honored to be a part in improving their lives. Patient-doctor relationships are the cornerstone of medicine. Each person must be understood and their concerns addressed within the context of their lives. As a physician and surgeon, I become a partner in healing with my patients. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. My time outside of the office and operating room is spent focusing on my family with three small children. We enjoy the outdoors, and love to ski and hike together.

Age: 59
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of California, Irvine: Medical School
UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver: Fellowship
University of Washington: Internship
University of Washington: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1750450805

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Scott A. Hacker, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott A. Hacker, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Scott A. Hacker, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.