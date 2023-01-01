About Scott Hacker, MD

I have always had a fascination with how the human body works. I love that my profession allows me to see the faces of my patients when they are better and am honored to be a part in improving their lives. Patient-doctor relationships are the cornerstone of medicine. Each person must be understood and their concerns addressed within the context of their lives. As a physician and surgeon, I become a partner in healing with my patients. My time outside of the office and operating room is spent focusing on my family with three small children. We enjoy the outdoors, and love to ski and hike together.

Age: 56

In practice since: 2003

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of California, Irvine : Medical School

UCHealth Steadman Hawkins Denver : Fellowship

University of Washington : Internship

University of Washington : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.