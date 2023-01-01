Provider Image

Scott Loveall, PA

Physician Assistant
Emergency medicine
Family medicine
Urgent care
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown
    300 Fir St.
    San Diego, CA 92101
    858-499-2600
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee
    8701 Cuyamaca St
    Santee, CA 92071
    858-499-2600
  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2600

About Scott Loveall, PA

When I affect a change in my patient's life, I know I have done my job. That person and I, together, have explored and identified the challenge and found that working solution where the patient can then begin to heal.
Education
Western University of Health Sciences:
 Graduate School
