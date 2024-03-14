Provider Image

Scott Simon, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Urology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. La Jolla Urology
    9834 Genesee Avenue
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions
    858-458-0099
    Fax: 858-429-7935

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Scott Simon, MD

Gender:
 Male
Education
Rush Medical College:
 Medical School
Mayo Clinic College of Medicine (Arizona):
 Fellowship
Loyola University (Chicago):
 Internship
Loyola University (Chicago):
 Residency
NPI
1841237955

Insurance plans accepted

Scott Simon, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Scott Simon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.