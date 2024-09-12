Provider Image

Seth Katzen, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Pain medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. California Pain Consultants

    5360 Jackson Drive
    Suite 100
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    858-571-3630
    Fax: 858-295-3948

  2. California Pain Consultants

    5395 Ruffin Road
    Suite 204
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-571-3630
    Fax: 858-295-3948

Care schedule

California Pain Consultants

5360 Jackson Drive
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

California Pain Consultants

5395 Ruffin Road
  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Seth Katzen, DO

Age:

 45

Gender:

 Male

Education

Washington University :

 Residency

University of California San Diego (UCSD):

 Fellowship

Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine:

 Medical School

Washington University :

 Internship

NPI

1164942223

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Seth Katzen, DO, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Seth Katzen, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.