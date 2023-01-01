Shabnam Zargar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Shabnam Zargar, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Shabnam Zargar, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of Nevada, Reno:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
University of Nevada, Reno:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1417256074
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shabnam Zargar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shabnam Zargar, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.