Shawn Koura, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Shawn Koura, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Infectious disease (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Shawn Koura, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Emory University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Emory University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1407173149
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn Koura, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Shawn Koura, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.