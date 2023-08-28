Provider Image

Sheila Malekian, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Location and phone

  1. Southern Indian Health Council Alpine

    4058 Willows Rd
    Alpine, CA 91901
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-659-3141

  2. Southern Indian Health Council Campo

    36350 Church Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    619-445-1188
    Fax: 619-659-3141

About Sheila Malekian, MD

Age: 32

Education

Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine: Medical School
University of California, Irvine: Residency

NPI

1801545629

