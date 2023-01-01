Sina Rahimi, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Nephrology
Sina Rahimi, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Nephrology
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92103
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Balboa Nephrology Group4060 4th Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street8008 Frost St.
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Friday
About Sina Rahimi, DO
Age:36
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Farsi
Education
Saint Michael's Medical Center:Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770056772
Insurance plans accepted
Sina Rahimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
