Sina Rahimi, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Nephrology
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Virtual visits available
  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    4060 4th Ave
    Suite 200
    San Diego, CA 92103
    Get directions
    619-299-2350
  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street
    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-939-6580
  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    Get directions
    858-521-2222

Balboa Nephrology Group
4060 4th Ave
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street
8008 Frost St.
    Wednesday
    Thursday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
16899 W Bernardo Dr
    Monday
    Tuesday
    Friday

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Farsi
Education
Saint Michael's Medical Center:
 Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770056772
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Sina Rahimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

