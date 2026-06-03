Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Nephrology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center
8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229
Get directions
858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470
Care schedule
Balboa Nephrology Group
8010 Frost St
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology
8008 Frost St.
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Sina Rahimi, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1770056772
Insurance plans accepted
Sina Rahimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sina Rahimi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.