Provider Image

Sina Rahimi, DO

No ratings available

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Nephrology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

619-299-2350

8010 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

858-650-5000
Fax: 858-636-2906

8010 Frost St., Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

858-939-6580
Fax: 858-939-5470

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123-4229

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group

    8010 Frost St
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-299-2350

  2. Sharp HealthCare Kidney Transplant Center

    8010 Frost St., Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-650-5000
    Fax: 858-636-2906

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123-4229
    Get directions

    858-939-6580
    Fax: 858-939-5470

Care schedule

Balboa Nephrology Group

8010 Frost St

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street Nephrology

8008 Frost St.

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Sina Rahimi, DO

Age: 39
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Farsi

Education

Saint Michael's Medical Center: Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1770056772

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sina Rahimi, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sina Rahimi, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.