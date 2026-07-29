Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
OBGYN
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., La Mesa
8881 Fletcher Parkway
Suite 105B
La Mesa, CA 91942-3132
Get directions
619-403-5700
Fax: 619-403-5741
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Sofia Klar, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1760944391
Insurance plans accepted
Sofia Klar, DO, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sofia Klar, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sofia Klar, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.