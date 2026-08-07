Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Family Health Centers of San Diego
1809 National Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
Get directions
619-515-2300
Fax: 619-234-2447
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sonia V. Sapra, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1952751711
Insurance plans accepted
Sonia V. Sapra, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonia V. Sapra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sonia V. Sapra, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.