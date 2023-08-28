Provider Image

Sriram Dasari, MD

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Genesis Healthcare Partners PC

619-202-5785
Fax: 858-429-7931

752 Medical Center Court
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911

About Sriram Dasari, MD

Age: 54
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

SUNY Downstate College of Medicine : Medical School
University of Toledo: Residency
Henry Ford Hospital: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1851352009

