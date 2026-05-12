Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Stephen H. Lee, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Critical care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1760430995
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen H. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
126 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
3.0
Did not touch my body or have me remove any clothing. Did not check my lungs or nose or airways. No physical assesment or evaluation.
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Dr Lee is an excellent doctor, demonstrated though thoughtful explanations, calm demeanor, waits for complete responses of understanding before proceeding, and very compassionate. He identified that my CT report had an error in the radiologist's reading and course corrected the direction that would have taken my care. He is invested in his patient's health outcomes, which you couldn't ask for more.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr has good experience
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen H. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.