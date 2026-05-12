Did not touch my body or have me remove any clothing. Did not check my lungs or nose or airways. No physical assesment or evaluation.

Verified Patient June 23, 2026 5.0

Dr Lee is an excellent doctor, demonstrated though thoughtful explanations, calm demeanor, waits for complete responses of understanding before proceeding, and very compassionate. He identified that my CT report had an error in the radiologist's reading and course corrected the direction that would have taken my care. He is invested in his patient's health outcomes, which you couldn't ask for more.