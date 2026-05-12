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Stephen H. Lee, MD

4.9

126 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pulmonary disease

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

858-939-6570
Fax: 858-874-2395

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Pulmonary Medicine

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6570
    Fax: 858-874-2395

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Stephen H. Lee, MD

Age: 55
In practice since: 2006
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
The George Washington University: Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Internship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Critical care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1760430995

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Stephen H. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

126 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

3.0

Did not touch my body or have me remove any clothing. Did not check my lungs or nose or airways. No physical assesment or evaluation.

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Dr Lee is an excellent doctor, demonstrated though thoughtful explanations, calm demeanor, waits for complete responses of understanding before proceeding, and very compassionate. He identified that my CT report had an error in the radiologist's reading and course corrected the direction that would have taken my care. He is invested in his patient's health outcomes, which you couldn't ask for more.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr has good experience

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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