Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Stephen Lee, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2006
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
The George Washington University:Medical School
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Internship
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Critical care
NPI
1760430995
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Stephen Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
90 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Lee is always professional and takes the time to listen and answer questions.
Verified PatientMay 10, 2023
5.0
Dr Lee listened to me well. Explained his reasoning and recommendations in the way easily understood.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
I recommending doctor he is very good doctor.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Stephen Lee, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
