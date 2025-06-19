Provider Image

Stephen Moreno, DDS

No ratings available

Doctor of dental surgery (DDS)

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

For current patients

Sign in to schedule

Online scheduling may be available if you've seen Stephen Moreno, DDS in the last two years.

Call to schedule

Mission Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

619-298-2200

2878 Camino Del Rio S
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Mission Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

    2878 Camino Del Rio S
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-298-2200

Care schedule

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Friday

About Stephen Moreno, DDS

Gender: Male

Education

University of Florida: Fellowship
National Capital Consortium: Residency
University of the Pacific: Medical School
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1447706049

Patient Portal

Connect with Stephen Moreno, DDS, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Moreno, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.