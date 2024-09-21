Provider Image

Stephen Wallace, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Radiology

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Scheduling not available for this provider

About Stephen Wallace, DO

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Male

Education

Crozer-Chester Medical Center:

 Internship

Duke University:

 Fellowship

Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine:

 Medical School

University of PIttsburgh Medical Center:

 Residency

NPI

1194220061

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Stephen Wallace, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.