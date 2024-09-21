Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine (board certified)
Southern Indian Health Council4058 Willows Rd
Alpine, CA 91901
Get directions619-445-1188
Fax: 619-445-3958
Southern Indian Health Council Campo36350 Church Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions619-445-1188
Fax: 619-478-1031
Care schedule
About Steve Granada, MD
Age:57
Gender:Male
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
William Beaumont Army Medical Center:Residency
NPI
1235290826
Insurance plans accepted
Steve Granada, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steve Granada, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
