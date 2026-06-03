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Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Genesee
2020 Genesee Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Steve Shevlin, PA-C
The Sharp Experience means listening, observing and guiding patients toward efficient and appropriate medical care.
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Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steve Shevlin, PA-C? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steve Shevlin, PA-C? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.