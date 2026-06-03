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Steven M. Gottesfeld, PA

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Physician assistant (PA)

Cardiothoracic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Call to schedule

Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472

8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR

858-939-3295
Fax: 858-939-4699

7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123-2701

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street

858-499-2600

8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 300
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-7471
    Fax: 858-939-7472

  2. Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR

    7901 Frost St.
    San Diego, CA 92123-2701
    Get directions

    858-939-3295
    Fax: 858-939-4699

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street

    8008 Frost St.
    Suite 106
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-499-2600

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6561
    Fax: 858-874-2379

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street

8008 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Steven M. Gottesfeld, PA

The Sharp Experience means treating patients and their families as I would treat mine.

Age: 60
Gender: Male
Languages: English

NPI

1427068972

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.