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Location and phone
Sharp Cardiovascular and Thoracic Center
8008 Frost St.
Suite 300
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-7471
Fax: 858-939-7472
Sharp Memorial Hospital Main OR
7901 Frost St.
San Diego, CA 92123-2701
Get directions
858-939-3295
Fax: 858-939-4699
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street
8008 Frost St.
Suite 106
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Cardiology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6561
Fax: 858-874-2379
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street
8008 Frost St.
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About Steven M. Gottesfeld, PA
The Sharp Experience means treating patients and their families as I would treat mine.
NPI
1427068972
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Steven M. Gottesfeld, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.