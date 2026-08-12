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Steven Ma, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Gastroenterology

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

858-939-6531

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

858-621-4145

10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531
    Fax: 858-874-2351

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6531

  3. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145
    Fax: 858-621-4107

  4. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

    10672 Wexford St.
    Floor 2, Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92131-3969
    Get directions

    858-621-4145

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology

10672 Wexford St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Steven Ma, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix: Fellowship
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Residency
Penn State College of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1730715715

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Steven Ma, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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