Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions858-526-6175
Fax: 858-523-6041
About Sucharita Boddu, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:Telugu
Education
New York University:Medical School
Cleveland Clinic:Residency
New York University-Langone Medical Center:Residency
Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke's:Internship
NPI
1679968705
Insurance plans accepted
Sucharita Boddu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sucharita Boddu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
