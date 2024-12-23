Provider Image

Sucharita Boddu, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions
    858-526-6175
    Fax: 858-523-6041

About Sucharita Boddu, MD

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

Telugu

Education

New York University:

 Medical School

Cleveland Clinic:

 Residency

New York University-Langone Medical Center:

 Residency

Mount Sinai West and Mount Sinai St. Luke's:

 Internship

NPI

1679968705

Patient Portal

Insurance plans accepted

Sucharita Boddu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sucharita Boddu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.