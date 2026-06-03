Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Sue C. Zhang, MD
I have always wanted to enter the field of medicine since I was a child. Moving to many different places during my earlier years allowed me to meet and connect with so many diverse people and communities. I wanted to continue to connect, help and advocate for others. And a bonus — science always fascinated me! Taking care of patients requires a multifaceted and compassionate approach. I aim to provide evidence-based medicine and care that aligns with patients' values. I believe in empowering patients to take charge of their health. I enjoy the dynamic pace of hospital-based medicine, the connections formed and the ability to help patients and loved ones navigate often challenging and vulnerable situations. In my spare time, I enjoy exploring the natural beauty of San Diego with my family, working on my amateur tennis skills and traveling.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1730522152
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sue C. Zhang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.