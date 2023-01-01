Sue Zhang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sue Zhang, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Sue Zhang, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles:Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1730522152
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sue Zhang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sue Zhang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Sue Zhang, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sue Zhang, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.