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Sue C. Zhang, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Hospital medicine

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Sue C. Zhang, MD

I have always wanted to enter the field of medicine since I was a child. Moving to many different places during my earlier years allowed me to meet and connect with so many diverse people and communities. I wanted to continue to connect, help and advocate for others. And a bonus — science always fascinated me! Taking care of patients requires a multifaceted and compassionate approach. I aim to provide evidence-based medicine and care that aligns with patients' values. I believe in empowering patients to take charge of their health. I enjoy the dynamic pace of hospital-based medicine, the connections formed and the ability to help patients and loved ones navigate often challenging and vulnerable situations. In my spare time, I enjoy exploring the natural beauty of San Diego with my family, working on my amateur tennis skills and traveling.

Education

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
University of California, Los Angeles: Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1730522152

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Special recognitions

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