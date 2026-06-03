Neurosurgeon performs cerebral bypass at Sharp Grossmont
Delicate microsurgery helps prevent stroke by rerouting blood flow inside of the brain.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Neurological surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
2125 Citracado Pkwy
2125 Citracado Parkway
Suite 310
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
619-241-2225
Fax: 619-265-7922
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797
2125 Citracado Pkwy
2125 Citracado Parkway
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
When I was in college, my mother became terminally ill with a rare cancer, exposing me to the world of medicine and surgery. Combining my love of surgery and the neurosciences, I found that neurosurgery was the ideal career path for me. My patient care philosophy centers around treating the patient as if they were one of my family members. I take the time to really listen to the patient. After fully understanding their problem, I reflect on what treatment I would want if I were the patient. I then propose the least invasive solution possible. If surgery is required, I devote 100% of my efforts to ensure the surgery is carried out with technical excellence and the postoperative care is the best experience possible. I spend much of my free time participating in the school and extra-curricular activities of my two children. I also have much interest in artificial intelligence and its impact on our society.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1023359494
Sunil P. Jeswani, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil P. Jeswani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Sunil P. Jeswani, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Delicate microsurgery helps prevent stroke by rerouting blood flow inside of the brain.
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