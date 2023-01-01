Sunil Jeswani, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
2125 Citracado Parkway
Suite 310
Escondido, CA 92029
Get directions
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 602
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
Care schedule
2125 Citracado Parkway
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Sunil Jeswani, MD
When I was in college, my mother became terminally ill with a rare cancer, exposing me to the world of medicine and surgery. Combining my love of surgery and the neurosciences, I found that neurosurgery was the ideal career path for me. My patient care philosophy centers around treating the patient as if they were one of my family members. I take the time to really listen to the patient. After fully understanding their problem, I reflect on what treatment I would want if I were the patient. I then propose the least invasive solution possible. If surgery is required, I devote 100% of my efforts to ensure the surgery is carried out with technical excellence and the postoperative care is the best experience possible. I spend much of my free time participating in the school and extra-curricular activities of my two children. I also have much interest in artificial intelligence and its impact on our society.
Age:40
Languages:English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :Fellowship
Wayne State University:Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Anterior laminectomy
- Back evaluation and treatment
- Biopsy
- Brain tumor
- Cerebral bleed
- Endoscopic spine surgery
- Laminectomy
- Microsurgery - spine and intracranial
- Neck pain
- Pituitary tumors
- Spinal cord stimulator
- Spinal fusion
- Spine surgery
- Stereotactic intracranial surgery
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023359494
Insurance plans accepted
Sunil Jeswani, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil Jeswani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
