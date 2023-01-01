Sunil Jeswani, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Neurological surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 2125 Citracado Pkwy
    2125 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 310
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions
    619-265-7912
  2. 5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 602
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions
    619-740-4775

Care schedule

2125 Citracado Pkwy
2125 Citracado Parkway
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Sunil Jeswani, MD

When I was in college, my mother became terminally ill with a rare cancer, exposing me to the world of medicine and surgery. Combining my love of surgery and the neurosciences, I found that neurosurgery was the ideal career path for me. My patient care philosophy centers around treating the patient as if they were one of my family members. I take the time to really listen to the patient. After fully understanding their problem, I reflect on what treatment I would want if I were the patient. I then propose the least invasive solution possible. If surgery is required, I devote 100% of my efforts to ensure the surgery is carried out with technical excellence and the postoperative care is the best experience possible. I spend much of my free time participating in the school and extra-curricular activities of my two children. I also have much interest in artificial intelligence and its impact on our society.
Age:
 40
Languages: 
English
Education
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :
 Fellowship
Wayne State University:
 Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1023359494

Insurance plans accepted

Sunil Jeswani, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Sunil Jeswani, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.