When I was in college, my mother became terminally ill with a rare cancer, exposing me to the world of medicine and surgery. Combining my love of surgery and the neurosciences, I found that neurosurgery was the ideal career path for me. My patient care philosophy centers around treating the patient as if they were one of my family members. I take the time to really listen to the patient. After fully understanding their problem, I reflect on what treatment I would want if I were the patient. I then propose the least invasive solution possible. If surgery is required, I devote 100% of my efforts to ensure the surgery is carried out with technical excellence and the postoperative care is the best experience possible. I spend much of my free time participating in the school and extra-curricular activities of my two children. I also have much interest in artificial intelligence and its impact on our society.

Age: 40

Languages: English

Education Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Fellowship

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Residency

University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Fellowship

Wayne State University : Medical School

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center : Internship



