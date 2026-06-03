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Sunil P. Jeswani, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurological surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

(over age 18 only)

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Call to schedule

2125 Citracado Pkwy

619-241-2225
Fax: 619-265-7922

2125 Citracado Parkway
Suite 310
Escondido, CA 92029

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

619-740-3200
Fax: 619-740-4797

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 2125 Citracado Pkwy

    2125 Citracado Parkway
    Suite 310
    Escondido, CA 92029
    Get directions

    619-241-2225
    Fax: 619-265-7922

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Advanced Spine Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

  3. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-3200
    Fax: 619-740-4797

Care schedule

2125 Citracado Pkwy

2125 Citracado Parkway

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Neurosurgery Clinic

5555 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Sunil P. Jeswani, MD

When I was in college, my mother became terminally ill with a rare cancer, exposing me to the world of medicine and surgery. Combining my love of surgery and the neurosciences, I found that neurosurgery was the ideal career path for me. My patient care philosophy centers around treating the patient as if they were one of my family members. I take the time to really listen to the patient. After fully understanding their problem, I reflect on what treatment I would want if I were the patient. I then propose the least invasive solution possible. If surgery is required, I devote 100% of my efforts to ensure the surgery is carried out with technical excellence and the postoperative care is the best experience possible. I spend much of my free time participating in the school and extra-curricular activities of my two children. I also have much interest in artificial intelligence and its impact on our society.

Age: 47
Languages: Spanish

Education

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Fellowship
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Residency
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine : Fellowship
Wayne State University: Medical School
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1023359494

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sunil P. Jeswani, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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