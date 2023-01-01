Susan Alaei, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology
About Susan Alaei, MD
Age:31
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Touro University Nevada:Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Residency
Children's Hospital of Los Angeles:Fellowship
University of Nevada School of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1528599404
Special recognitions
