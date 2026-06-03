Susan Kaweski, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Susan Kaweski, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Plastic surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Aesthetic Arts Institute
8415 Grant Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Get directions
About Susan Kaweski, MD
I was drawn to both science and art early on, and shadowing a surgeon revealed how precise operations can restore function, confidence, and quality of life. My passion for plastic and reconstructive surgery-especially helping children with facial differences-reflects my commitment to compassionate care, patient advocacy, and lifelong learning. My approach to patient care is grounded in compassion, collaboration, and the artistry of medicine. By establishing open and honest communication, I strive to build trust and ensure that every patient feels seen, valued, and supported. Plastic surgery is both science and art. I combine the latest research and surgical techniques with an artistic eye to achieve natural, lasting results that enhance each patient's individuality. My goal is to empower patients to look, feel, and live their best selves, knowing they have a compassionate advocate and skilled partner every step of the way. In my free time, I love expressing my creativity through oil painting-especially landscapes and natural scenes-which helps me recharge and stay attuned to beauty.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Blepharoplasty
- Bloodless medicine
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Cancer surgery
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hair transplant
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- LGBTQ health
- Limb salvage
- Liposuction
- Mastectomy
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Sclerotherapy
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tattoo removal
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
- Varicose/spider veins
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629076856
Insurance plans accepted
Susan Kaweski, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Kaweski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Kaweski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.