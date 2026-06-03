About Susan Kaweski, MD

I was drawn to both science and art early on, and shadowing a surgeon revealed how precise operations can restore function, confidence, and quality of life. My passion for plastic and reconstructive surgery-especially helping children with facial differences-reflects my commitment to compassionate care, patient advocacy, and lifelong learning. My approach to patient care is grounded in compassion, collaboration, and the artistry of medicine. By establishing open and honest communication, I strive to build trust and ensure that every patient feels seen, valued, and supported. Plastic surgery is both science and art. I combine the latest research and surgical techniques with an artistic eye to achieve natural, lasting results that enhance each patient's individuality. My goal is to empower patients to look, feel, and live their best selves, knowing they have a compassionate advocate and skilled partner every step of the way. In my free time, I love expressing my creativity through oil painting-especially landscapes and natural scenes-which helps me recharge and stay attuned to beauty.

Age: 71

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female



Education Pennsylvania State University : Residency

Pennsylvania State University : Medical School

Providence Hospital and Medical Center : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.