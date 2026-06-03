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Susan Kaweski, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Plastic surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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Aesthetic Arts Institute

619-464-9876

8415 Grant Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941

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Location and phone

  1. Aesthetic Arts Institute

    8415 Grant Ave
    La Mesa, CA 91941
    Get directions

    619-464-9876

About Susan Kaweski, MD

I was drawn to both science and art early on, and shadowing a surgeon revealed how precise operations can restore function, confidence, and quality of life. My passion for plastic and reconstructive surgery-especially helping children with facial differences-reflects my commitment to compassionate care, patient advocacy, and lifelong learning. My approach to patient care is grounded in compassion, collaboration, and the artistry of medicine. By establishing open and honest communication, I strive to build trust and ensure that every patient feels seen, valued, and supported. Plastic surgery is both science and art. I combine the latest research and surgical techniques with an artistic eye to achieve natural, lasting results that enhance each patient's individuality. My goal is to empower patients to look, feel, and live their best selves, knowing they have a compassionate advocate and skilled partner every step of the way. In my free time, I love expressing my creativity through oil painting-especially landscapes and natural scenes-which helps me recharge and stay attuned to beauty.

Age: 71
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Female

Education

Pennsylvania State University: Residency
Pennsylvania State University: Medical School
Providence Hospital and Medical Center: Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1629076856

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Susan Kaweski, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.