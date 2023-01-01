Susan Kaweski, MD

Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Aesthetic Arts Institute
    8415 Grant Ave
    La Mesa, CA 91941
About Susan Kaweski, MD

I want to care for others and make a difference in their lives, whether it be at the beginning, the end or in between. I am committed to optimizing your well-being and providing superb quality during your cosmetic surgery experience. My compassion and concern for you as a patient are one of my primary concerns. I understand your needs from a woman's point of view and have the expertise and skill to provide you with exceptional quality and consistency. So trust your figure to the plastic surgeon with an artist's touch and a woman's understanding! During your consultation, the newest technology will be addressed. My goal is to make you feel very comfortable in consulting with a woman doctor about changing your body. I strive to provide complete satisfaction! Outside of work, I love to oil paint, play the piano and dance salsa.
Age:
 68
In practice since:
 1998
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Hebrew
Education
Pennsylvania State University:
 Residency
Pennsylvania State University:
 Medical School
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:
 Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
