Susan Kaweski, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Plastic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Aesthetic Arts Institute8415 Grant Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
About Susan Kaweski, MD
I want to care for others and make a difference in their lives, whether it be at the beginning, the end or in between. I am committed to optimizing your well-being and providing superb quality during your cosmetic surgery experience. My compassion and concern for you as a patient are one of my primary concerns. I understand your needs from a woman's point of view and have the expertise and skill to provide you with exceptional quality and consistency. So trust your figure to the plastic surgeon with an artist's touch and a woman's understanding! During your consultation, the newest technology will be addressed. My goal is to make you feel very comfortable in consulting with a woman doctor about changing your body. I strive to provide complete satisfaction! Outside of work, I love to oil paint, play the piano and dance salsa.
Age:68
In practice since:1998
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hebrew
Education
Pennsylvania State University:Residency
Pennsylvania State University:Medical School
Providence Hospital and Medical Center:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Blepharoplasty
- Bloodless medicine
- BOTOX cosmetic injections
- Breast augmentation
- Breast implant removal
- Breast implant revision
- Breast lift
- Breast reconstruction
- Breast reduction
- Burn treatment
- Cancer surgery
- Carpal tunnel
- Chemical peel
- Cleft palate/lip repair
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Cryosurgery
- Dermabrasion
- Facial plastic surgery
- Hand surgery
- Injectable dermal fillers
- Labiaplasty
- Laser peel
- Laser surgery
- LGBTQ health
- Liposuction
- Maxillofacial surgery
- Reconstructive surgery
- Scar revision
- Sclerotherapy
- Skin cancer reconstruction
- Skin graft
- Tattoo removal
- Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty)
- Vaginal rejuvenation
- Varicose/spider veins
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1629076856
Insurance plans accepted
Susan Kaweski, MD, accepts 13 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Susan Kaweski, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Kaweski, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
