About Susan Kaweski, MD

I want to care for others and make a difference in their lives, whether it be at the beginning, the end or in between. I am committed to optimizing your well-being and providing superb quality during your cosmetic surgery experience. My compassion and concern for you as a patient are one of my primary concerns. I understand your needs from a woman's point of view and have the expertise and skill to provide you with exceptional quality and consistency. So trust your figure to the plastic surgeon with an artist's touch and a woman's understanding! During your consultation, the newest technology will be addressed. My goal is to make you feel very comfortable in consulting with a woman doctor about changing your body. I strive to provide complete satisfaction! Outside of work, I love to oil paint, play the piano and dance salsa.

Age: 68

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hebrew

Education Pennsylvania State University : Residency

Pennsylvania State University : Medical School

Providence Hospital and Medical Center : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



