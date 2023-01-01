Susan Taylor, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Susan Taylor, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic4142 Adams Ave
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92116
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Susan Taylor, MD
Age:66
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
San Pedro Peninsula Hospital:Residency
University of California, Irvine:Medical School
San Pedro Peninsula Hospital:Internship
NPI
1205872827
Insurance plans accepted
Susan Taylor, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Taylor, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Taylor, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.