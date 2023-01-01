Provider Image

Susan Taylor, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic
    4142 Adams Ave
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92116
    Get directions
    858-617-0717

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Susan Taylor, MD

Age:
 66
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
San Pedro Peninsula Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
San Pedro Peninsula Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1205872827

Insurance plans accepted

Susan Taylor, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Susan Taylor, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.