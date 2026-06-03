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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Innovative Wellness Clinic
10225 Austin Drive
Suite 105
Spring Valley, CA 91978
Get directions
858-648-0755
Fax: 534-429-4287
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1023166931
Suzanne Afflalo, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suzanne Afflalo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suzanne Afflalo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Suzanne Afflalo, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.