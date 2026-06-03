Provider Image

Suzanne Afflalo, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Innovative Wellness Clinic

858-648-0755
Fax: 534-429-4287

10225 Austin Drive
Suite 105
Spring Valley, CA 91978

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Innovative Wellness Clinic

    10225 Austin Drive
    Suite 105
    Spring Valley, CA 91978
    Get directions

    858-648-0755
    Fax: 534-429-4287

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Suzanne Afflalo, MD

Age: 68
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female

Education

George Washington University School of Medicine: Medical School
Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center: Residency

NPI

1023166931

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Suzanne Afflalo, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Suzanne Afflalo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Featured in Sharp Health News

Suzanne Afflalo, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.