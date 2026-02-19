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Sydney C. D'Angelo, DO

5.0

160 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.

619-462-5555
Fax: 619-462-5572

8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 370
La Mesa, CA 91942-6103

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.

    8881 Fletcher Pkwy
    Suite 370
    La Mesa, CA 91942-6103
    Get directions

    619-462-5555
    Fax: 619-462-5572

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Sydney C. D'Angelo, DO

Age: 37
Gender: Female

Education

West Anaheim Medical Center : Residency
Midwestern University: Medical School
West Anaheim Medical Center : Internship

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1770141061

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Sydney C. D'Angelo, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

5.0

160 ratings

Patient ratings

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr DiAngelo is always very thorough, knowledgeable and caring.

Verified Patient

May 26, 2026

4.0

All around good

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

I LOVE Dr. D'Angelo. She makes me feel important and cared for. I appreciate her listening to my concerns and addressing them. She truly is a caring physician!

Verified Patient

May 9, 2026

5.0

Saw the dr. For first visit, she was great

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.