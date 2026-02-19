Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Caring Physicians Medical Group, Inc.
8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 370
La Mesa, CA 91942-6103
Get directions
619-462-5555
Fax: 619-462-5572
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Sydney C. D'Angelo, DO
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770141061
Insurance plans accepted
Sydney C. D'Angelo, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
5.0
160 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr DiAngelo is always very thorough, knowledgeable and caring.
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
4.0
All around good
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
I LOVE Dr. D'Angelo. She makes me feel important and cared for. I appreciate her listening to my concerns and addressing them. She truly is a caring physician!
Verified Patient
May 9, 2026
5.0
Saw the dr. For first visit, she was great
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.