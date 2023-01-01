Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Syed Jafar, MD
I provide care with compassion and empathy.
Age:60
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Urdu, Farsi, Hindi
Education
Sind Medical College:Medical School
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Internship
Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Eating disorders
- Geriatrics
- Phobias
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164437521
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Syed Jafar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Syed Jafar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Syed Jafar, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Syed Jafar, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.