Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Tagumpay Sacamay, MD
Age:59
In practice since:1997
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Maimonides Medical Center:Internship
Maimonides Medical Center:Residency
University of Virginia:Fellowship
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407851041
Insurance plans accepted
Tagumpay Sacamay, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tagumpay Sacamay, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tagumpay Sacamay, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tagumpay Sacamay, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tagumpay Sacamay, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.