Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Nephrology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 303
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
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Sunday
About Tagumpay E. Sacamay, MD
Education
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407851041
Insurance plans accepted
Tagumpay E. Sacamay, MD, accepts 40 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tagumpay E. Sacamay, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tagumpay E. Sacamay, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.