Provider Image

Tagumpay Sacamay, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Group
    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 303
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions
    619-475-4900

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday
  •  
    Saturday
  •  
    Sunday

About Tagumpay Sacamay, MD

Age:
 59
In practice since:
 1997
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino
Education
Maimonides Medical Center:
 Internship
Maimonides Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Virginia:
 Fellowship
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):
 Medical School
Areas of focus
  • Dialysis
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1407851041

Insurance plans accepted

Tagumpay Sacamay, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Tagumpay Sacamay, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tagumpay Sacamay, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.