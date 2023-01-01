Tam Tran, MD

Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Genesee Medical Group
    7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
    Suite 100
    San Diego, CA 92111
    858-268-1111

About Tam Tran, MD

Age:
 35
In practice since:
 2020
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Tagalog/Filipino, Cantonese, French, Spanish
Education
Heritage Valley Health System:
 Residency
St. George's University:
 Medical School
Heritage Valley Health System:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245767037

Tam Tran, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

