I appreciate the time, care and concern Dr. Tran provided while I was at my appointment. She is kind and professional and puts me at ease during my visits.

Dr. Tam Tran MD is my best PCP in my 30+ years! Also, nurse Hang Thi Mai is very nice and treated me with respect and dignity. She returned my phone call promptly when I called!

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.