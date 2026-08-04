Experts in air and space travel medicine
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Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Genesee Medical Group
3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
1245767037
Tam K. Tran, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
4.6
32 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.6
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.6
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Verified Patient
April 28, 2026
5.0
Felt heard and offered solutions. Happy with outcome of visit.
Verified Patient
April 24, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tam Tran MD is my best PCP in my 30+ years! Also, nurse Hang Thi Mai is very nice and treated me with respect and dignity. She returned my phone call promptly when I called!
Verified Patient
April 22, 2026
5.0
I appreciate the time, care and concern Dr. Tran provided while I was at my appointment. She is kind and professional and puts me at ease during my visits.
Verified Patient
March 10, 2026
5.0
Dr. Tran is excellent she is very smart and a good listener.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tam K. Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tam K. Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Tam K. Tran, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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