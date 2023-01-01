Tam Tran, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Tam Tran, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.Book appointment
Location and phone
Genesee Medical Group7830 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Tam Tran, MD
Age:35
In practice since:2020
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Tagalog/Filipino, Cantonese, French, Spanish
Education
Heritage Valley Health System:Residency
St. George's University:Medical School
Heritage Valley Health System:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245767037
Insurance plans accepted
Tam Tran, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tam Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tam Tran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.