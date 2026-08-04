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Tam K. Tran, MD

4.6

32 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

This provider books appointments through a scheduling tool outside of Sharp.

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Genesee Medical Group

858-268-1111
Fax: 858-268-0761

3880 Murphy Canyon Road
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Genesee Medical Group

    3880 Murphy Canyon Road
    Suite 120
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-268-1111
    Fax: 858-268-0761

Care schedule

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About Tam K. Tran, MD

Age: 38
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Female
Languages: Cantonese, Tagalog/Filipino

Education

Heritage Valley Health System: Residency
Heritage Valley Health System: Internship
St. George's University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1245767037

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Tam K. Tran, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.6

32 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.6

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.6

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

April 28, 2026

5.0

Felt heard and offered solutions. Happy with outcome of visit.

Verified Patient

April 24, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tam Tran MD is my best PCP in my 30+ years! Also, nurse Hang Thi Mai is very nice and treated me with respect and dignity. She returned my phone call promptly when I called!

Verified Patient

April 22, 2026

5.0

I appreciate the time, care and concern Dr. Tran provided while I was at my appointment. She is kind and professional and puts me at ease during my visits.

Verified Patient

March 10, 2026

5.0

Dr. Tran is excellent she is very smart and a good listener.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Tam K. Tran, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.