Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
9600 Cuyamaca St
Suite 101
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Tami Arlata, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1568721934
Insurance plans accepted
Tami Arlata, MD, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tami Arlata, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tami Arlata, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.