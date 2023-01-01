Tamantha Arlata, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 9600 Cuyamaca St
Suite 101
Santee, CA 92071
About Tamantha Arlata, MD
Age:38
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Santo Tomas (Philippines):Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1568721934
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tamantha Arlata, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
