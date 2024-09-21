Provider Image

Tariq Dastagir, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Hospital medicine
Internal medicine (board certified)
Preventive medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Tariq Dastagir, MD

Gender:

 Male

Education

Interfaith Medical Center:

 Residency

Dow Medical College (Pakistan):

 Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1033197082

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

