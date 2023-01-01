Tenaya Siva, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center3177 Ocean View Blvd
San Diego, CA 92113
Get directions619-662-4100
Fax: 619-231-3280
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Tenaya Siva, MD
Age:45
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
University of Minnesota:Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:Residency
NPI
1174151203
Insurance plans accepted
Tenaya Siva, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tenaya Siva, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
