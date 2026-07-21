About Teresa K. Hardisty, MD

I am experienced in taking care of well children as well as diagnosing and treating the full range of illnesses. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.

Age: 66

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.