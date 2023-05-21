About Teresa Hardisty, MD

I am experienced in taking care of well children as well as diagnosing and treating the full range of illnesses. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.

Age: 63

In practice since: 1992

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of California, San Diego : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Internship

University of California, San Diego : Residency



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1659484723