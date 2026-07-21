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Teresa K. Hardisty, MD

4.7

31 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Teresa K. Hardisty, MD

I am experienced in taking care of well children as well as diagnosing and treating the full range of illnesses. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.

Age: 66
In practice since: 1992
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of California, San Diego: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Internship
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659484723

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Teresa K. Hardisty, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

31 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.6

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 23, 2026

5.0

Always a wonderful experience

Verified Patient

May 1, 2026

3.0

Got political regarding vaccines.

Verified Patient

April 25, 2026

5.0

I really appreciate how the doctor took her time with us. The appointment didn't feel rushed at all. It had been a long time since my daughter had a physical Dr. was very thorough.

Verified Patient

October 9, 2025

5.0

Dr. Hardisty thoroughly addressed all of my concerns. I did not feel rushed, and did feel like I had her full attention.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Chia-Lei Lin, MD

 

La Mesa

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.