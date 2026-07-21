What to do in your 40s to reach your 80s
While there isn’t a ‘silver bullet’ for good health, there are steps you can take at every age to help ensure you live a long and healthy life.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I am experienced in taking care of well children as well as diagnosing and treating the full range of illnesses. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1659484723
Teresa K. Hardisty, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
31 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.6
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Verified Patient
May 23, 2026
5.0
Always a wonderful experience
Verified Patient
May 1, 2026
3.0
Got political regarding vaccines.
Verified Patient
April 25, 2026
5.0
I really appreciate how the doctor took her time with us. The appointment didn't feel rushed at all. It had been a long time since my daughter had a physical Dr. was very thorough.
Verified Patient
October 9, 2025
5.0
Dr. Hardisty thoroughly addressed all of my concerns. I did not feel rushed, and did feel like I had her full attention.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teresa K. Hardisty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Teresa K. Hardisty, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Teresa K. Hardisty, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
While there isn’t a ‘silver bullet’ for good health, there are steps you can take at every age to help ensure you live a long and healthy life.
The synthetic Red Dye No. 3 will no longer be allowed in food, beverages and medicines, but its removal from products won’t happen immediately.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.
First available
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (virtual)
Wednesday, Sept. 2 (in person)
First available
Friday, Aug. 14 (virtual)
Friday, Aug. 14 (in person)