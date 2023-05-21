Teresa Hardisty, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa
5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Teresa Hardisty, MD
I am experienced in taking care of well children as well as diagnosing and treating the full range of illnesses. I participate in the Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group Climate and Planetary Health Committee because I have an interest in addressing the impact of climate change on human health. To understand more about this impact and how Sharp HealthCare is engaged in solutions, read about our All Ways Green initiative.
Age:63
In practice since:1992
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Behavior problems
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Enuresis (bed wetting)
- Headache
- Lifestyle Medicine
- Nutrition
- Preventive medicine
Insurance plans accepted
Teresa Hardisty, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
68 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
We had a great experience with my child physician.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Dr Hardesty is amazing, so kind and thoughtful.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hardisty really takes her time and is a good listener with the boys.
Verified PatientApril 9, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hardisty is the bet doctor my kids have ever had.
Special recognitions
