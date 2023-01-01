Provider Image

Chia-Lei Lin, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    858-499-2701
About Chia-Lei Lin, MD

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Female
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital:
 Internship
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital:
 Residency
NPI
1326308503
