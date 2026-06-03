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Chia-Lei Lin, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 5
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2701
    Fax: 619-644-6909

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Wednesday

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    Friday

About Chia-Lei Lin, MD

Age: 43
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Female
Languages: Mandarin

Education

Albert Einstein College of Medicine: Medical School
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital: Internship
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1326308503

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Chia-Lei Lin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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Care partners

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Teresa K. Hardisty, MD

4.7

La Mesa

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.