Chia-Lei Lin, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Chia-Lei Lin, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Albert Einstein College of Medicine:Medical School
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital:Internship
Rainbow Babies and Childrens Hospital:Residency
NPI
1326308503
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Chia-Lei Lin, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
