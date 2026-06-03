Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Pediatrics
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 5
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 619-644-6909
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Chia-Lei Lin, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1326308503
Insurance plans accepted
Chia-Lei Lin, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chia-Lei Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chia-Lei Lin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.