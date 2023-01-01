About Terry Behrend, MD

I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.

Age: 54

In practice since: 2001

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education University of Michigan : Medical School

Washington University in St. Louis : Internship

Washington University in St. Louis : Residency

Washington University in St. Louis : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



Areas of focus Dialysis

