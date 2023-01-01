Terry Behrend, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Nephrology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Balboa Nephrology Group6402 El Cajon Blvd
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92115
About Terry Behrend, MD
I am dedicated to the treatment of kidney disease and health promotion in a caring and cost-effective manner.
Age:54
In practice since:2001
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Michigan:Medical School
Washington University in St. Louis:Internship
Washington University in St. Louis:Residency
Washington University in St. Louis:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Dialysis
NPI
1790780484
Insurance plans accepted
Terry Behrend, MD, accepts 43 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Terry Behrend, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Terry Behrend, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
