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Thanhtruc H. Phan, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Family medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 2
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711

Care schedule

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About Thanhtruc H. Phan, NP

The Sharp Experience means providing the highest quality and compassionate care that respects the uniqueness of each patient.

Age: 41
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Vietnamese

Education

Azusa Pacific University: Graduate School

NPI

1578928321

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

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