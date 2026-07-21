Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 2nd Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 2
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
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Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Thanhtruc H. Phan, NP
The Sharp Experience means providing the highest quality and compassionate care that respects the uniqueness of each patient.
Education
NPI
1578928321
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thanhtruc H. Phan, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thanhtruc H. Phan, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.