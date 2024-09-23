Provider Image

Theodore Roper, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Palliative care (board certified)

Sharp Rees-Stealy

I chose a career in medicine because I had family members with complex medical conditions growing up and wanted to use those experiences to serve my community as a physician. My goal is to support patients and their families with chronic, life-limiting illnesses and to walk the journey with them. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, the outdoors, and spending time with friends and friends.

 Male

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center:

 Residency

University of Cincinnati:

 Medical School

UC San Diego Medical Center:

 Fellowship

1194344507

