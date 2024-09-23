About Theodore Roper, MD

I chose a career in medicine because I had family members with complex medical conditions growing up and wanted to use those experiences to serve my community as a physician. My goal is to support patients and their families with chronic, life-limiting illnesses and to walk the journey with them. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, the outdoors, and spending time with friends and friends.

Gender: Male

Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

Residency University of Cincinnati : Medical School

Medical School UC San Diego Medical Center : Fellowship

Fellowship