About Theodore Roper, MD
I chose a career in medicine because I had family members with complex medical conditions growing up and wanted to use those experiences to serve my community as a physician. My goal is to support patients and their families with chronic, life-limiting illnesses and to walk the journey with them. In my spare time, I enjoy sports, the outdoors, and spending time with friends and friends.
Gender:Male
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Residency
University of Cincinnati:Medical School
UC San Diego Medical Center:Fellowship
NPI
1194344507
Special recognitions
