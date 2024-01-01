Medical doctor (MD)
Medical doctor (MD)
XRO: X-Ray Medical Group, Inc.8881 Fletcher Pkwy
Suite 102
La Mesa, CA 91942
Thomas Brannigan, MD
Age:67
In practice since:1992
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Areas of focus
1598710030
Thomas Brannigan, MD, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Brannigan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Brannigan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Thomas Brannigan, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Brannigan, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
