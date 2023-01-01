Thomas Lawrie, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Thomas Lawrie, MD
Age:52
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Iowa:Residency
University of Colorado:Medical School
University of Colorado:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- COPD
- Critical care
- Cystic fibrosis
- Sleep disorders
- Tuberculosis
NPI
1124020755
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Lawrie, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
