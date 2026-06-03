Sharp and Apple Vision Pro: The future of health care
Sharp will bring clinicians and technologists together to identify new ways to enhance patient care using the Apple Vision Pro.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1124020755
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas E. Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas E. Lawrie, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Thomas E. Lawrie, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Sharp will bring clinicians and technologists together to identify new ways to enhance patient care using the Apple Vision Pro.
What Dre Dominguez thought was a mild asthma attack quickly turned into a life-threatening illness.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.