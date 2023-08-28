Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
3144 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Get directions
9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 700
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
About Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1477088979
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.