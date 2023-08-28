Provider Image

Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

3144 El Camino Real

858-451-1911

3144 El Camino Real
Suite 100
Carlsbad, CA 92008

9850 Genesee Ave

858-500-7815

9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 700
La Jolla, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 3144 El Camino Real
    Suite 100
    Carlsbad, CA 92008
    Get directions

    858-451-1911

  2. 9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 700
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-500-7815

About Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

Bascom Palmer Eye Institute: Fellowship
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center: Internship
University of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital: Residency
Yale University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1477088979

Patient Portal

Connect with Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Mcinnes Lazzarini, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.