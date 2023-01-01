Thomas Young, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular disease (board certified)
Interventional cardiology (board certified)
Location and phone
- 5555 Reservoir Dr
Suite 112
San Diego, CA 92120
About Thomas Young, MD
Age:61
In practice since:1999
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York Medical College:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cardiac cath - angiogram
- Cholesterol management
- Exercise stress test
- Holter monitoring
- Stent
NPI
1104998194
Insurance plans accepted
Thomas Young, MD, accepts 24 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Thomas Young, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thomas Young, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
