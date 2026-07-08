Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Optometry
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1560
Fax: 619-446-1692
About Thu Nguyen, OD
Education
NPI
1457634404
Insurance plans accepted
Thu Nguyen, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
272 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
The doctor was very professional and a Sweetheart! She made me feel very important. I just wish she worked at Otay Ranch office!!!
Verified Patient
June 24, 2026
5.0
Very good.
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr listened to my concerns and addressed. I felt I was in good hands
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Nguyen was very good. She was patient with my questions and concerns and asked them. Very professional, in a good way.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Thu Nguyen, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.