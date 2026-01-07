Provider Image

Tiffany Pham, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

ENT (otolaryngology)

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

Tiffany Pham, MD

858-282-0212

11199 Sorrento Valley Road
Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92121

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Tiffany Pham, MD

    11199 Sorrento Valley Road
    Suite 202
    San Diego, CA 92121
    Get directions

    858-282-0212

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Tiffany Pham, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School
University of Miami: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1336601574

Patient Portal

Connect with Tiffany Pham, MD, via the Sharp app

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Self-service platform to manage health care, including messaging doctors, viewing test results and more.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Tiffany Pham, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.