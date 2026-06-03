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Timothy H. Lee, MD

4.9

347 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2707
    Fax: 619-397-3386

Care schedule

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About Timothy H. Lee, MD

As a physician, listening as my best tool. I feel that caring for patients is the greatest privilege. Outside of work I enjoy cooking, sports and spending time with family.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

State University of New York: Medical School
Long Island Jewish Medical Center: Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1962412403

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Timothy H. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

347 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Very good communication skills

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

Dr Lee answered all my questions and responded to my comments.

Verified Patient

June 1, 2026

5.0

All good

Verified Patient

May 30, 2026

5.0

Very good listener very professional always a good experience

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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