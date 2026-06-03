Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Primary Care
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2707
Fax: 619-397-3386
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Timothy H. Lee, MD
As a physician, listening as my best tool. I feel that caring for patients is the greatest privilege. Outside of work I enjoy cooking, sports and spending time with family.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962412403
Insurance plans accepted
Timothy H. Lee, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
347 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Very good communication skills
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
Dr Lee answered all my questions and responded to my comments.
Verified Patient
June 1, 2026
5.0
All good
Verified Patient
May 30, 2026
5.0
Very good listener very professional always a good experience
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy H. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy H. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.