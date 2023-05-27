Medical Doctor
About Timothy H. Lee, MD
As a physician, listening as my best tool. I feel that caring for patients is the greatest privilege. Outside of work I enjoy cooking, sports and spending time with family.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
State University of New York:Medical School
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962412403
Insurance plans accepted
Timothy H. Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
301 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
5.0
Courteous and Thorough.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Appreciate Dr Lee taking his time to help me. I didn't feel rushed and felt confident that he was listening to all of my concerns. Thank you
Verified PatientMay 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee takes the time to understand my questions and describes the problem and possible solutions. Definitely not a doctor who just blows in and out the door.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Timothy H. Lee, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy H. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
