Timothy H. Lee, MD

Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Not accepting new patients
First available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch
    1400 E Palomar St.
    Chula Vista, CA 91913
    858-499-2707

About Timothy H. Lee, MD

As a physician, listening as my best tool. I feel that caring for patients is the greatest privilege. Outside of work I enjoy cooking, sports and spending time with family.
Age:
 52
In practice since: 2004
 2004
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
State University of New York:
 Medical School
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:
 Internship
Long Island Jewish Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1962412403
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Insurance plans accepted

Timothy H. Lee, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.8
301 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 27, 2023
5.0
Courteous and Thorough.
Verified Patient
May 24, 2023
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
May 16, 2023
5.0
Appreciate Dr Lee taking his time to help me. I didn't feel rushed and felt confident that he was listening to all of my concerns. Thank you
Verified Patient
May 14, 2023
5.0
Dr. Lee takes the time to understand my questions and describes the problem and possible solutions. Definitely not a doctor who just blows in and out the door.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Over 100 recognitions
Timothy H. Lee, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy H. Lee, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
