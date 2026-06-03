About Timothy M. Strouse, MD

My mission is to provide comprehensive and high-quality health care in a compassionate and respectful environment. Besides my fascination with how the human body functions, when I was a child, my father was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for two weeks. From that moment on, I wanted to become a physician so I could be in a position to help those who are sick, suffering or in need. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling, attending sporting events, theater and music.

Age: 49

In practice since: 2008

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Chicago Medical School : Medical School

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Internship

Scripps Mercy Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Asthma

Cholesterol management

Depression

Diabetes

Hypertension

Lab on premises

Osteoporosis

Preventive medicine

Sexually transmitted diseases

Shingles

Smoking cessation techniques

X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.