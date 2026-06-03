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Timothy M. Strouse, MD

4.8

300 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

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About Timothy M. Strouse, MD

My mission is to provide comprehensive and high-quality health care in a compassionate and respectful environment. Besides my fascination with how the human body functions, when I was a child, my father was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for two weeks. From that moment on, I wanted to become a physician so I could be in a position to help those who are sick, suffering or in need. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling, attending sporting events, theater and music.

Age: 49
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male
Languages: English

Education

Chicago Medical School: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

  • Asthma
  • Cholesterol management
  • Depression
  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Lab on premises
  • Osteoporosis
  • Preventive medicine
  • Sexually transmitted diseases
  • Shingles
  • Smoking cessation techniques
  • X-ray on premises

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1306032503

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Timothy M. Strouse, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

300 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

3.2

I am not sure why this doctor did not agree with other doctors stating prescribed medications causing my pancreatitis. I am not sure why he referred me to a GI dr. I assume it is related to my MRI showing "fatty pancreas."

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr. Strouse is really good at explaining everything. He takes time with me and I like that. I see him once a year so I enjoy the visit that is my time to ask questions and go over the Lab. I would not change a thing he is the right doctor for me!

Verified Patient

June 16, 2026

5.0

Very good

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

3.0

I found the Doctor to not be curious about things he didn't understand.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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