From no symptoms to an unexpected cancer diagnosis
Dana Weinstein, 64, has no relatives with pancreatic cancer. In 2023, she was shocked to learn she had pancreatic cancer, as she also had no symptoms.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
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My mission is to provide comprehensive and high-quality health care in a compassionate and respectful environment. Besides my fascination with how the human body functions, when I was a child, my father was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for two weeks. From that moment on, I wanted to become a physician so I could be in a position to help those who are sick, suffering or in need. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling, attending sporting events, theater and music.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1306032503
Timothy M. Strouse, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
300 ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
3.2
I am not sure why this doctor did not agree with other doctors stating prescribed medications causing my pancreatitis. I am not sure why he referred me to a GI dr. I assume it is related to my MRI showing "fatty pancreas."
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr. Strouse is really good at explaining everything. He takes time with me and I like that. I see him once a year so I enjoy the visit that is my time to ask questions and go over the Lab. I would not change a thing he is the right doctor for me!
Verified Patient
June 16, 2026
5.0
Very good
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
3.0
I found the Doctor to not be curious about things he didn't understand.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy M. Strouse, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Timothy M. Strouse, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Dana Weinstein, 64, has no relatives with pancreatic cancer. In 2023, she was shocked to learn she had pancreatic cancer, as she also had no symptoms.
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