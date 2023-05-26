Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Timothy Strouse, MD
My mission is to provide comprehensive and high-quality health care in a compassionate and respectful environment. Besides my fascination with how the human body functions, when I was a child, my father was in a serious car accident and was in a coma for two weeks. From that moment on, I wanted to become a physician so I could be in a position to help those who are sick, suffering or in need. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, traveling, attending sporting events, theater and music.
Age:47
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Cholesterol management
- Depression
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Osteoporosis
- Preventive medicine
- Sexually transmitted diseases
- Shingles
- Smoking cessation techniques
NPI
1306032503
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Timothy Strouse, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
278 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Very good
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Strouse is the best. He explains everything and I always feel as if I have a part of my own care. He listens to what I have to say. He makes the environment non- threatening and It becomes easy to relax. I changed healthcare providers from Palomar to Sharp and Dr.Strouse- best decision I ever made!!!
Verified PatientMay 6, 2023
5.0
I love Dr. Strouse. He is very informative, a great listener, concerned, and thorough with explanations.
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
He is a nice doctor, and very kind to me/
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Timothy Strouse, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Timothy Strouse, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
