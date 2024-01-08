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Todd Mondzelewski, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Crown City Eye Center

619-435-8800

1317 Ynez Pl
Suite A
Coronado, CA 92118

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Location and phone

  1. Crown City Eye Center

    1317 Ynez Pl
    Suite A
    Coronado, CA 92118
    Get directions

    619-435-8800

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Todd Mondzelewski, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1376697698

Patient Portal

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